PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

Ammunition (photo is illustrative).
Ammunition (photo is illustrative). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Estonia's defense spending has increased considerably, with almost 1 percent of GDP going on ammunition last year, according to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

"The largest, or most significant, purchase was ammunition, at nearly €350 million. Put simply, essentially one percent of our GDP has gone on ammunition purchases," Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said at a press conference on Thursday following a government meeting.

According to Michal, at the meeting, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) provided the government with an overview of Estonia's defense investments.

"The state's procurement plan for 2025 has been fully implemented, meaning everything that was needed has been procured," the prime minister added.

Michal also pointed out that last year, Estonia added K9 self-propelled howitzers and HIMARS mobile multiple rocket launchers to its arsenal. "This means that Estonia's defense capabilities are growing rapidly," said Michal.

This year, Estonia's defense investments will amount to approximately €2.4 billion in total, or 5.4 percent of GDP, Michal explained. "This means the number of different procurements will also increase, and as a result, we will gain a lot of additional capabilities this year."

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 was €40 billion at current prices.

Editor: Mait Ots, Michael Cole

