Estonia to leave international health format over Russian membership

Karmen Joller
Karmen Joller
Estonia will withdraw from the secretariat of the Northern Dimension Partnership in Public Health and Social Well-being (NDPHS) international cooperation forum, saying it does not want to cooperate with Russia in any format.

The NDPHS format was established in 2003 in St. Petersburg, Russia, to strengthen regional cooperation in the fields of health and social welfare. Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Russia, and Sweden were NDPHS founding members and signatories of the agreement.

The partnership aimed to promote cooperation with Russia and other non-EU Nordic countries, such as Norway and Iceland. This included knowledge and best practice sharing. 

To better coordinate the partnership's work, a secretariat was established in Stockholm in 2011 by all members, which Estonia will now exit.

A statement from the Ministry of Social Affairs on Thursday said the grouping was set up in a "different international context."

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) said cooperation with Russia within the format was suspended in 2022 after Russia lanunched it's fullscale invasion of Ukraine.

"Estonia does not wish to cooperate with the aggressor state Russia in any form," she said in a statement. "Therefore, Estonia sees no need to be part of a joint health agreement with a country that kills people on a daily basis."

The minister stressed: "This decision does not affect people's everyday access to health and social services."

Estonia will continue participating in public health cooperation within the European Union, the WHO, and formats involving Nordic and Baltic countries, the ministry said.

Universities, local governments, and NGOs can continue to participate in Interreg and other EU regional programs.

As the agreement includes a notice period for withdrawal, Estonia will officially end its participation in the partnership's activities starting January 1, 2028.

Germany also ended its participation in the secretariat in January 2025.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

