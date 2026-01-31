Estonia's islands battle 'worse ice conditions in 10 years' amid ferry stoppages

Some of Estonia's islands face the worst ice conditions in a decade, halting ferries and forcing residents to rely on hovercraft of ATVs for deliveries of essentials.

Ice and low sea levels disrupted ferry links to the island of Hiiumaa, and look set to do so into next month.

Mountains of sea ice at Triigi, Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Meanwhile ice conditions have led to residents of at least one smaller island making the more dangerous journey over the ice on an ATV or similar, for instance to get groceries, after the regular ferry was halted, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.'

The 55-year-old Regula is back in service. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

Friday evening departures on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route, between the mainland and Hiiumaa, were canceled, and while services were up and running again Saturday, crossings may take longer and there may be limits on vehicle weights, TS Laevad, which operates the route, said.

TS Laevad's head of shipping operations, Guldar Kivro, told ERR he has not seen conditions as challenging as this in the Väinameri, the strait separating Hiiumaa, Saaremaa and other islands, in the company's decade-long history.

The Väinameri is shallower water almost enclosed by the mainland to the east, and the islands of Vormsi, Hiiumaa, Muha and Saaremaa, to the north, west and south. Source: Google Maps

"The water level is very low, and all this ice that has formed. Half-jokingly, soon there may be no water left in the Väinameri at all, because everything is frozen," Kivro said.

Slushy sea ice in the channels being broken up by ferry traffic and then re-compacting up to depths of 60 centimeters is the main culprit, Kivro said.

The Regula, a vessel laid down in 1971, is servicing the island. Friday afternoon's sailings were canceled, but in general is back in service on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route, and is joined by the newer Leiger.

TS Laevad's ferry Leiger. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR

Kivro added conditions are expected to worsen as water levels continue to drop, with freight transport likely restricted while passenger cars can still be loaded, and crews are closely monitoring the situation to prevent problems in the channels. He added that negative water levels and difficult weather are causing delays, particularly for the ferry Regula, and restrictions have already been placed on the volume of trucks being transported.

TS Laevad reported that the ferry Leiger's fuel system malfunction has been fixed, allowing it to return to service, while Regula will temporarily replace Leiger and later Tõll during February dock works. Kivro added that Leiger will assist Tiiu on the Hiiumaa route before planned maintenance in Tallinn.

Frozen sea ice between Abruka and Saaremaa. Source: ERR

TS Laevad added that similar conditions are set to continue well into February, so further disruption and changed schedules at times can be expected.

An ATV being used on the sea ice off Abruka. Source: ERR

Meanwhile residents of the small island of Abruka were also cut off from ferry access to Saaremaa, again due to ice conditions. This led some people to travel across the frozen sea by ATV, relying on local knowledge for safety. Island caretaker Rein Lember said the ice crossing is a lifeline, albeit a temporary one, until ferries can reach the harbor again. On Vilsandi, another small island which lies to the west of Saaremaa, a hovercraft provides a transport link to Saaremaa, used several times a week, while grocery deliveries continue to support islanders. Residents stress the dangers of ice travel in this way, but say they rely on it to maintain connections during winter.

