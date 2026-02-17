Tartu to celebrate Estonian Independence Day with traditional events

On Tuesday, February 24, Estonia celebrates the 108th anniversary of its independence. To mark the occasion, a number of ceremonial events will take place in Tartu throughout the day.

On Tuesday, everyone in Tartu is invited to attend the traditional ceremony in honor of the Estonian flag, which will begin at the Tartu Observatory at 10 a.m.

Events marking Estonian Independence Day will then continue in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats), with visitors also having the chance to take a closer look at some of the equipment used by the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit).

Below is a list of official events taking place in Tartu on Tuesday, February 24.

9.15 a.m. The ceremonial procession of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit)'s Tartu District and student organizations to mark the 108th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia will begin at the Kalevipoeg War of Independence Monument.

Representatives of the City of Tartu, the Tartu Detachment of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), the Women's Defense League (Naiskodukaits), the Home Daughters (Kodutütred), the Young Eagles (Noored Kotkad), the 2nd Infantry Brigade, the Defense Forces Academy, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Estonian Rescue Board, the Prison Service and academic organizations will all take part.

10 a.m. A ceremony will be held at the Tartu Observatory to honor the Estonian flag.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Mayor Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) and Mayor of Tartu Rural Municipality Jarno Laur (SDE). Music will be played by the Tartu Academic Male Choir, the Estonian University of Life Sciences Male Choir Gaudeamus, the Tartu Male Choir Akadeemiline Emajõgi, the Haaslava Male Choir and others.

Tartu Observatory. Source: Peeter Paaver

After the ceremony, Tartu Observatory will be open to visitors until 1 p.m. at a discounted entrance price of €3. Admission is free for children up to 8 years of age (inclusive) and museum card holders.

11 a.m. In Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) a ceremony will take place involving members of the Defense League's Tartu District. There will also be an exhibition of equipment and weapons belonging to the Estonian Defense League, which is open to all. Representatives of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Estonian Rescue Board and the Prison Service will also be on hand to present and discuss their work with the public.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Maatasa folklore club invites everyone to join a skating party on the ice rink in Town Hall Square. A collection of Estonian hits will be performed.

The event organizers recommend people bring an Estonian flag to the Independence Day events, though rest assured there will be plenty for everyone in case you leave yours at home.

---

