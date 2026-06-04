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Security exercise taking place at Estonian Public Broadcasting on Thursday

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ERR's News House (Uudistemaja).
ERR's News House (Uudistemaja). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERRR
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An attack drill will take place today (Thursday, June 4) at Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) Uudistemaja news building, as part of the large-scale security exercise Ilves 2026.

During the first half of Thursday, police units may be seen around the building at 14 F. R. Kreutzwaldi tänav as the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), in cooperation with ERR, will conduct a sudden attack exercise at the news building. 

Police will practice responding to a crisis scenario in which ERR is attacked between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Smoke and loud bangs may be seen or heard during the exercise as the PPA will use simulation devices.

There will be no restrictions on movement in public spaces around the building.

Virko Luide, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's Crisis Preparedness Bureau, explained that the opportunity to practice cooperation with ERR is of great value to the police.

"For us, this is, on the one hand, a tactical exercise in which different police units can train in a realistic environment to resolve a sudden attack situation. At the same time, cooperation with ERR's staff and the opportunity to instruct ERR employees on how to act in a sudden attack situation and how to improve the security of their buildings is at least equally important," Luide said.

The sudden attack drill is part of the large-scale exercise Ilves 2026, which involves 130 public, private, and third-sector organizations. The main part of the exercise will take place across Estonia on June 8–12.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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