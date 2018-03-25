Minister calls for more independence for teachers

Teachers need to be trusted and given more independence, Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) said on Friday at the International Summit on the Teaching Profession in Lisbon.

"Teachers deserve to be trusted more and need more independence in their work, but we must also provide them with better support so that our education continues to be at the top of the world and our development doesn't stop," Reps said at the summit.

The ministers of education focused on supporting teachers with implementing new approaches and digital technologies as well as on teachers' satisfaction and increasing the efficiency of teaching during the three-day summit.

The Estonian delegation also visited the Baixa-Chiado school network, consisting of six education facilities, where they discussed supporting children with special needs, updating curriculums and developing skills needed in the 21st century. Even though Portugal and Estonia are quite different countries, their education problems are very similar.

The summit was organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development with the Ministry of Education of Portugal and Education International.