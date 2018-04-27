Waste sorting plant in Lasnamäe catches fire

On Friday morning, emergency services were dispatched to the Suur-Sõjamäe neighborhood of Tallinn's Lasnamäe District, where a fire was burning openly at a waste sorting facility owned by Ragn-Sells.

The Rescue Board responded in force, and extinguishing operations on site are underway. According to initial reports, there are no victims.

As large clouds of smoke billow from the site and blow toward Lasnamäe, the Rescue Board is asking residents near the area to keep their doors and windows closed and avoid the area if possible.

A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) helicopter has been dispatched to aid in efforts to extinguish the blaze.