news

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Archaeologists working on the Kurese site.
Archaeologists working on the Kurese site. Source: ERR
News

Nearly 900 hectares of land near the village of Kibura in Pärnu County, Southwest Estonia, has been taken under protection following large numbers of archaeological finds in the area.

The area, the low-lying mostly treeless district of Kurese, where the site of a former village known as Pakamäe is situated, straddles the border of Pärnu and Rapla Counties. It has been under archaeological investigation since 2015, and is largely uninhabited, but has yielded up finds from a variety of eras, even reportedly dating back as far as the Bronze Age, around 3,000 years ago.

Speaking to current affairs show 'Aktuaalne Kamera', archaeologist Mati Mandel said that for such a large area to be put under protection is highly unusual for Estonia.

''It's unprecedented in recent years for archaeological finds to be given this degree of conservation. A total of 24 finds have been put under protection from the first batch of digs,'' he said.

''It's crucial to save any finds from potential damage,'' he went on.

Roman, Viking finds

Digging taking place over the past two summers has already led to the discovery of artefacts and sites including an 8th century Viking burial ground and a Roman coin from around the 6th century, although its inscriptions have reportedly faded.

''The coin could have ended up in Estonia for various different reasons, perhaps as a souvenir or even used as some kind of weight,'' Mandel said.

The Western Roman empire fell in the 5th century and in any case did not reach anywhere near Estonia even at its widest extent.

Viking expansion starting in the 8th century AD and reached coastal areas of western Estonia, spreading further later on.

Other previous finds that Mandel had made at the site include a spear tip and other metal work including jewellery.

Work is to continue into next year and it is hoped that the relocation of former settlements in the area can be established more clearly. Even in modern times there has been a considerable amount of change in settlement patterns in Kurese. Up to World War Two the area was farmed, with a couple of dozen farm houses dotted around; the last inhabitant reportedly died in 1973 and it has been uninhabited ever since.

A video of finds at the site (in Estonian) is here.

Another recent archaeological site in Tallinn has led to a a vast hoard of late 15th/early 16th century finds.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kurese archaeological sitearchaeological finds in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:49

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection

24.07

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

24.07

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

24.07

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

24.07

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

24.07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

24.07

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

24.07

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
10:24

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:52

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

16:19

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

15:27

Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

14:22

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

13:44

Hottest day of year likely lies ahead this weekend, warns weather service

12:32

Estonia to receive US-built Javelin anti-tank systems

11:56

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

10:53

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

10:24

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

09:31

Estonian épée team narrowly loses to US in World Championship quarterfinal

08:49

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection

24.07

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

24.07

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

24.07

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: