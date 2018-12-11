Seppik, Kergandberg to retire from Supreme Court next autumn

news

The Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
The Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu. Source: Margus Ansu/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
The Riigikogu has released from office Supreme Court Justices Malle Seppik and Eerik Kergandberg as of 1 September 2019 in connection with their requests to retire.

According to the Courts Act, justices of the Supreme Court shall be released from office by the Riigikogu on the proposal of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Malle Seppik was worn in as Supreme Court justice in 2014. She had previously served for 21 years as a justice in Tallinn Circuit Court, and has held a number of other positions, including lay judge and chief investigator of the Prosecutor's Office. She has also served as a member of the working group to draw up the draft Code of Civil Procedure, and belonged to a number of other civil law working groups as well.

As a judge, Seppik has also contributed to the work of local government bodies as a member of the Council for Administration of Courts and the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

In 1997, President Lennart Meri bestowed Seppik with the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 5th Class.

Kergandberg has served as Supreme Court justice since 1993. He is also renowned as a professor of criminal law at the University of Tartu, and has published a great number of professional articles and publications.

Kergandberg is an active member of judges' self-governing bodies, and in 2017 was bestowed the Badge of Honour of the Courts for his contributions to promoting the position of judge and the Estonian court system.

In 2004, President Arnold Rüütel bestowed Kergandberg with the Order of the White Star, 2nd Class.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

