news

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Interior Minister Katri Raik (SDE).
Interior Minister Katri Raik (SDE). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party is making a unified education system part of its platform for the 2019 general election on 3 March next year. To achieve this, the party is turning towards a school model where native speakers of Estonian as well as Russian would study together under the same roof starting from nursery school.

According to Interior Minister Katri Raik (SDE), such a model would work against splits in society. Ms Raik has extensive experience as the director of both the University of Tartu's Narva College as well as the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

Taking for instance students educated in Ida-Viru County as compared to students educated in Viljandi County, this has led to a situation where young Russian speakers are likely to get lower-paid jobs, and that social mobility for them is limited throughout.

According to the Social Democrats' campaign platform, both Estonian and Russian-speaking children would attend common classes and extra-curricular activities, and the school would appreciate both their respective national and cultural identities. However, the transition to such a model would have to take specific local factors into account."

This is necessary, as there are substantive differences between mainly Russian-speaking areas as Narva, for instance, and towns with a large Russian-speaking population, such as Tallinn, Valga and Pärnu.

The current approach of teaching Estonian as a foreign language eg in Russian nursery schools is not sufficient, the party states: "Therefore, in the future there will have to be an Estonian-speaking teacher in each Russian-language group who applies the immersion methodology in their work."

The platform also calls for measures to facilitate the work of mixed Estonian-Russian groups in nursery schools and stresses the need for greater support on the part of the state for the implementation of immersion already at early education stages.

According to Ms Raik, at 77% the support of parents of Russian-speaking children is sufficient to introduce the new model. As the new approach is implemented, it should become possible for all children in the country to attend school in Estonian starting from 7th grade.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

educationkatri raiksocial democratic party2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

18.12

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

18.12

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

18.12

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

18.12

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

18.12

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

18.12

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:36

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior Minister Katri Raik (SDE).

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

The Social Democratic Party is making a unified education system part of its platform for the 2019 general election on 3 March next year. To achieve this, the party is turning towards a school model where native speakers of Estonian as well as Russian would study together under the same roof starting from nursery school.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:47

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

14:06

'The Little Comrade' chosen to compete at Palm Springs festival

13:16

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering

12:07

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

11:49

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

11:09

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

10:36

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

10:28

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

08:51

Ossinovski expects poverty to significantly decrease in 2017

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

18.12

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

18.12

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

18.12

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

18.12

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

18.12

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

18.12

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

18.12

Nukufilm claymation short film 'Teofrastus' to premiere on Tuesday

18.12

Ratas: Cooperation with African countries beneficial to all involved

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: