Merged Consumer Protection, Technical Regulatory Authority enters operation

The newly merged Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) entered operation as of Tuesday, 1 January.

The new joint authority was established as a result of the planned merger of the Consumer Protection Board and the Technical Regulatory Authority, the TTJA said in a press release this week.

The goal of the merger is to strengthen the national consumer environment as well as reinforce the agency's market surveillance and safety oversight capacities.

The new authority operates in the area of administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, and performs all of the functions fo rhich the previous two institutions were responsible prior to the merger.

The TTJA is headed by Kaur Kajak, who previously served as the head of the Technical Regulatory Authority.

The TTJA's consumer helpline, which operates on weekdays from 10:00-15:00 EET, can be reached at +372 6 201 707.

