Veterinary board says condemned Polish beef not to reach Estonian stores

A large quantity of Polish beef, condemned as unsuitable for human consumption, has nonetheless reached various EU states including Estonia.

The meat, which had not reached consumers, was withdrawn from the market on Wednesday after a warning received from Polish authorities, the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) said on Thursday.

By that time the beef had been delivered to Estonian meat producers AS Nõo Lihatööstus and KARIA OÜ, it is reported. The VTA immediately informed these producers of the warning received from Poland, and obliged them to remove the affected meat from the market.

According to Olve Kalda, VTA acting CEO, the meat has been withdrawn as a preventive measure, since the relevant checks had not been carried out at the slaughterhouse.

Nõo Lihatööstus and KARI OÜ have reportedly complied with the ruling and the affected beef has not appeared on the consumer market, it is reported.

--

Translated by Marina Zastrogina and Kadri Kanter