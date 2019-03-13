European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) Tuesday decision to ban Boeing 373 Max aircraft from its airspace will not directly impact Estonian flights.

"Not a single Estonian airline uses this type of aircraft," Kaupo Toodu, director of the Flight Operations Department of the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration (Estonian CAA).

Toomas Uibo, director of marketing and communications at Estonian flag-carrier airline Nordica, confirmed the same to ERR on Wednesday.

"If this decision impacts Estonian travellers in any way, it will be through connecting flights that may have operated Boeing 737 Max aircraft," he explained. "But these airlines will no doubt come up with solutions."

As far as Mr Uibo knows, Boeing 737 Max aircraft have never landed in Estonia, but they have surely flown through Estonian airspace.

Nordica partner LOT Polish Airlines' fleet currently includes five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, but the Polish airline intends to purchase more.

The EASA on Tuesday published an airworthiness directive, effective as of 21:00 EET, suspending all flight operations of all Boeing 737-8 Max and 373-9 Max aircraft in Europe. The agency also published a safety directive, likewise effective as of 21:00, suspending all commercial flights operated by third-country operators and served by the aforementioned types of aircraft into, within or out of the EU.

The directives, issued as a precautionary measure, will remain in force until the cause of Sunday's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight has been determined.

On 10 March, Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, bound for Nairobi, crashed minutes after takeoff in Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

Sunday's crash marked the second such deadly incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in five months after Lion Air Flight 610, bound for Pangkal Pinang, crashed 12 minutes after taking off in Jakarta, killing 189.