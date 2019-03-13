news

European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft in Ethiopian Airlines livery.
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft in Ethiopian Airlines livery. Source: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters/Scanpix
News

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) Tuesday decision to ban Boeing 373 Max aircraft from its airspace will not directly impact Estonian flights.

"Not a single Estonian airline uses this type of aircraft," Kaupo Toodu, director of the Flight Operations Department of the Estonian Civil Aviation Administration (Estonian CAA).

Toomas Uibo, director of marketing and communications at Estonian flag-carrier airline Nordica, confirmed the same to ERR on Wednesday.

"If this decision impacts Estonian travellers in any way, it will be through connecting flights that may have operated Boeing 737 Max aircraft," he explained. "But these airlines will no doubt come up with solutions."

As far as Mr Uibo knows, Boeing 737 Max aircraft have never landed in Estonia, but they have surely flown through Estonian airspace.

Nordica partner LOT Polish Airlines' fleet currently includes five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, but the Polish airline intends to purchase more.

The EASA on Tuesday published an airworthiness directive, effective as of 21:00 EET, suspending all flight operations of all Boeing 737-8 Max and 373-9 Max aircraft in Europe. The agency also published a safety directive, likewise effective as of 21:00, suspending all commercial flights operated by third-country operators and served by the aforementioned types of aircraft into, within or out of the EU.

The directives, issued as a precautionary measure, will remain in force until the cause of Sunday's crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight has been determined.

On 10 March, Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302, bound for Nairobi, crashed minutes after takeoff in Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

Sunday's crash marked the second such deadly incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in five months after Lion Air Flight 610, bound for Pangkal Pinang, crashed 12 minutes after taking off in Jakarta, killing 189.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nordicaflightsair travelestonian civil aviation administrationboeing 737 maxeuropean union aviation safety agency


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
12.03

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

12.03

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

12.03

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

12.03

Kõlvart on EKRE's views: We cannot govern with their approach

12.03

Fate of Estonia's seventh elected MEP to depend on Brexit

11.03

Sig Sauer sees second arms procurement appeal overturned

11.03

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

11.03

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:13

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

14:20

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks

13:38

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

13:16

Opinion: The ski doping case and ethical choices in sport

12:26

European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights

Business
11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

08.03

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:44

Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

15:31

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

15:13

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

14:20

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks

13:38

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

13:16

Opinion: The ski doping case and ethical choices in sport

12:26

European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights

11:49

Madison: Criticism over Centre-EKRE talks part of political provocation

10:55

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

09:59

Rüütel: EKRE, Isamaa in one government would protect Estonian interests

08:58

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Interview: British soldiers with NATO Battle Group reflect on job well done

12.03

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators

12.03

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

Kazakh ministry clears skier involved with Veerpalus, Alaver of doping

12.03

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia remains military threat to Estonia

12.03

Talks with EKRE won't split Centre, says party secretary general Updated

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

12.03

Raimond Kaljulaid quits Centre board over party talks with EKRE Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: