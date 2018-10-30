Estonia offers condolences following Indonesian plane crash

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) offered his condolences to his Indonesian colleague Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi following a plane crash in Indonesia on Monday in which it is likely that all 189 people on board were killed.

"I feel deep sympathy for the loved ones of the victims and everyone affected by this terrible airplane disaster," Mikser said according to a ministry press release.

"On behalf of the Estonian government and the Estonian people, allow me to express my deepest condolences to the families of victims and to the people of Indonesia," he added.

189 passengers and crew were on board Lion Air Flight JT610, a Boeing 737, from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when it crashed into the sea on the morning of 29 October.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!