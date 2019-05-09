ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Valeri Korb.
Valeri Korb. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Valeri Korb (Centre), who since the general election on March 3 had been out of a job, has now been appointed development adviser of Kohtla-Järve City Council. Korb's monthly salary is set at €2,700 per month, ERR's Russian-language news portal reported on Wednesday.

Korb had been an MP since 2007, and he has been a party member since 1997. He has held the office of city councillor in Kohtla-Järve as well, on which since 2017 he has been Centre's leader.

"Valeri Korb is the winner of the full and open competition for the post of development advisor in Kohtla-Järve. There were several applications, however Korb's rich experience and his knowledge of the city and its problems got him his win. Now however, Korb will have to leave the Kohtla-Järve city council in order to do this job," Kohtla-Järve mayor, Ljudmila Janchenko, told ERR.

Korb's salary is in accordance with the city's current staff regulations and set at €2,700 gross per month.

The opposition on the Kohtla-Järve city council, however, was critical of Korb's appointment. Jelena Mutonen (SDE) said she is not surprised that the politician found a job in Kohtla-Järve. "Perhaps this advisor post is only the beginning. I wouldn't exclude the possibility that we might see him at an even higher position in the future", she commented.

Korb was granted the title of an honorary citizen of Kohtla-Järve in 2018 for his services to the city. In the general election on March 3, he ran on Centre's Ida-Viru district list, but with just 798 votes didn't get elected. In 12 years overall, Korb's votes tumbled fivefold, from 4,000 to 800. Part of this is commonly attributed to the fact that he played a role in getting a state upper secondary school to Kohtla-Järve that has been subject to plenty of controversies since.

Editor: Ksenia Fadina, Dario Cavegn

ida-viru countykohtla-järvevaleri korbcentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09.05

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

09.05

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

09.05

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser

09.05

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

09.05

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

09.05

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

09.05

British minister at Spring Storm: I'm very impressed with Estonia's forces

09.05

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

Opinion
10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections Updated

Business
08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

08.05

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

08.05

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

08.05

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

08.05

European Commission raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
10.05

Advance voting in EU elections starts Saturday, at foreign representations

10.05

President Kaljulaid congratulates Arnold Rüütel on 91st birthday

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

10.05

Aggressors apologize to Tarand, settlement requires approval of conciliator

10.05

European People's Party president visits Estonia as guest of Isamaa

10.05

Prime minister: We have to be realistic about border ratification

10.05

President of Georgia to visit Estonia next week

10.05

Mobile-ID service restored after day of disruptions

10.05

ERR in Sibiu: Struggle ahead for top EU jobs

10.05

March imports up 8 percent, imports 5 percent on year

10.05

Swedbank economist: Positive net migration won't solve labor shortage

09.05

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

09.05

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

09.05

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development adviser

09.05

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

09.05

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

09.05

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

09.05

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

09.05

Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

09.05

British minister at Spring Storm: I'm very impressed with Estonia's forces

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: