Kaupo Paal appointed to Supreme Court

Kaupo Paal was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia following a Riigikogu vote.

MPs voted 76 in favor of the installation of Paal, whose candidacy was proposed by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve, who had also taken into consideration the position of the Supreme Court en banc on the candidacy.

There were no objections and no abstentions at the Riigikogu vote, ERR's Estonian-language online news reported.

Commenting on the appointment, Kõve noted that Kaupo Paal is an experienced and recognized lawyer, whose résumé will allow him to make significant contributions to the work of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court, and to further develop Estonian civil law accordingly.

Kaupo Paal's résumé

Paal has worked as a lecturer at the University of Tartu's School of Law, with the compulsory "Property Law" (Estonian: "Asjaõigus") course falling under his ambit, as well as conducting various training sessions for judges, lawyers, prosecutors and court officials, organised by the Estonian Legal Centre, and the Supreme Court's own Legal Information and Judicial Training Department.

He is also the author of various articles in the civil law field, as well as a contributor to both legal journals and the drafting of several acts, including the Law of Property Act.

He began work at Harju County Court in 2007, and moved to the Civil Chamber at Tallinn Circuit Court in 2009.

Estonia's court system is organized in three tiers, comprising county court and circuit courts levels, as well as the Supreme Court. The latter is divided into three chambers, covering civil, criminal and administrative law, with about half a dozen justices sitting in each chamber.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!