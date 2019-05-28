ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu confirms Kai Kullerkupp appointment to Supreme Court ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kai Kullerkupp was confirmed on Tuesday as Estonia's newest justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia
Kai Kullerkupp was confirmed on Tuesday as Estonia's newest justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Riigikogu on Tuesday voted to approve a decision appointing Kai Kullerkupp a justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia.

In a secret ballot, Kullerkupp was approved 58-19, with one abstention. 23 MPs in the 101-seat Riigikogu did not vote.

Kullerkupp will take office on Sept. 1.

In the cover letter accompanying the decision, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve noted that, in addition to her lengthy service in Estonia's court system, Kullerkupp has also contributed significantly to the University of Tartu's Faculty of Law, having served as a lecturer in civil law from 2001-2015.

During her career, Kullerkupp has been involved in the compilation of annotated publications of the General Part of the Civil Code Act and the Law of Property Act. She has also published publications in both Estonian and foreign academic journals.

Kullerkupp is an experienced and recognized jurist whose life and professional experiences will allow her to contribute significantly to the work of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court as well as the continued development of Estonian civil law, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

In 2005, Kullerkupp was appointed a second-tier judge by the president, after which she began serving in the Civil Chamber of Tallinn Circuit Court. In 2008, she began working as a judge at Tartu Circuit Court, where she had also served as chairwoman of the Civil Chamber since 2013.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogusupreme court of estoniakai kullerkupp


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:01

Rectors react as state budget abandons promise to increase research funding

09:57

Ratas: Estonia committed to cooperation with allies, NATO development

27.05

Bill lowering alcohol excise duty submitted to Riigikogu

27.05

NATO jets in Baltics scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

27.05

City of Kohtla-Järve loses dispute with former mayor

27.05

Estonian government reaches agreement in principle on state budget strategy

27.05

Study: 2018 alcohol consumption in Estonia hits ten-year low

27.05

Hospitals concerned about timely launch of digital registration system

Opinion
16:43

University rectors in crisis meeting Tuesday, strikes possible Updated

16:16

President: When scientists lose faith in Estonian people, they go elsewhere

15:39

Latvia planning tit-for-tat alcohol excise cut

14:29

Riigikogu confirms Kai Kullerkupp appointment to Supreme Court

14:16

ERR News to livestream CyCon 2019 cyber defense conference

Business
24.05

Network operator Elering signs agreement to join Continental Europe grid

23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

22.05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

22.05

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:21

Students union body criticizes research funding freeze, alcohol duty cuts

16:57

Finland to follow suit in responding to planned Estonian excise cuts

16:43

University rectors in crisis meeting Tuesday, strikes possible Updated

16:16

President: When scientists lose faith in Estonian people, they go elsewhere

15:39

Latvia planning tit-for-tat alcohol excise cut

14:29

Riigikogu confirms Kai Kullerkupp appointment to Supreme Court

14:16

ERR News to livestream CyCon 2019 cyber defense conference

13:24

Ratas: I told Kingo that foreign visits crucial part of her job

12:50

Interview: Lord Mayor of London on links with Tallinn, both old and new

12:01

Rectors react as state budget abandons promise to increase research funding

10:59

Mikser to take up European Parliament seat, give up run for party chair

09:57

Ratas: Estonia committed to cooperation with allies, NATO development

09:18

Police launch investigation into Helmes radio broadcast

27.05

Bill lowering alcohol excise duty submitted to Riigikogu

27.05

NATO jets in Baltics scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

27.05

City of Kohtla-Järve loses dispute with former mayor

27.05

Estonian government reaches agreement in principle on state budget strategy

27.05

Study: 2018 alcohol consumption in Estonia hits ten-year low

27.05

Hospitals concerned about timely launch of digital registration system

27.05

Ida-Viru County turnout low, affected by disappointment in Centre, politics

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: