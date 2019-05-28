Riigikogu confirms Kai Kullerkupp appointment to Supreme Court

The Riigikogu on Tuesday voted to approve a decision appointing Kai Kullerkupp a justice of the Supreme Court of Estonia.

In a secret ballot, Kullerkupp was approved 58-19, with one abstention. 23 MPs in the 101-seat Riigikogu did not vote.

Kullerkupp will take office on Sept. 1.

In the cover letter accompanying the decision, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve noted that, in addition to her lengthy service in Estonia's court system, Kullerkupp has also contributed significantly to the University of Tartu's Faculty of Law, having served as a lecturer in civil law from 2001-2015.

During her career, Kullerkupp has been involved in the compilation of annotated publications of the General Part of the Civil Code Act and the Law of Property Act. She has also published publications in both Estonian and foreign academic journals.

Kullerkupp is an experienced and recognized jurist whose life and professional experiences will allow her to contribute significantly to the work of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court as well as the continued development of Estonian civil law, spokespeople for the Riigikogu said.

In 2005, Kullerkupp was appointed a second-tier judge by the president, after which she began serving in the Civil Chamber of Tallinn Circuit Court. In 2008, she began working as a judge at Tartu Circuit Court, where she had also served as chairwoman of the Civil Chamber since 2013.

