Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) spoke with his Canadian opposite number Chystia Freeland on Thursday night, where the situation in Ukraine was a key talking point.

The two ministers, who were talking on the phone, also discussed strong bilateral relations, as well as the global security situation, according to a ministry press release.

With regard to Ukraine, the ministers acknowledged the similarity in their positions, and the importance of standing up to Russian aggression.

"Estonia, like Canada, supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, this position is unchanging. Ukraine also has our strong support in implementing reforms," Reinsalu told Freeland.

"It's important that this continues, including tackling corruption and continuing efforts related to the European Union," he continued.

Freeland and Reinsalu also reaffirmed the strong ties between Estonia and Canada. Reinsalu noted that his satisfaction that Canada has decided to station a diplomat in Tallinn, which will help to further strengthen and deeper cooperation between the two countries, he felt.

"We also appreciate Canada's contribution towards the security of the Baltic region and deepening transatlantic cooperation. A good example of that is the Canada-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group in Latvia. We can face the challenges that surround us only when we stand united and work together," Reinsalu added.

Canada has one of the largest communities in the Estonian diaspora, behind only Finland, the US and Sweden. The Toronto Estonian House, located at 958 Broadview Avenue, in that city, is to be replaced by a new building in the downtown Annex neighborhood, due to open in 2021.