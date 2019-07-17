ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Juhan Lepassaar.
Juhan Lepassaar. Source: ENISA
News

Estonian Juhan Lepassaar was elected from among 80 candidates to become the next executive director of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

Lepassaar earned the required two thirds of votes as early as in the first round of voting on Tuesday, spokespeople for the Information System Authority (RIA) said.

"Juhan Lepassaar is an excellent candidate for taking the helm of European cybersecurity cooperation, which was also affirmed today by strong support from member states," said Uku Särekanno, head of the RIA's Cyber Security Branch at RIA and Estonia's representative on the management board of ENISA.

Särekanno added that this appointment is great recognition for both Lepassaar as well as Estonia.

The new executive director was elected by the agency's management board, which consists of representatives of EU member states and the European Commission. The final decision regarding his appointment will be delivered after Lepassaar has made a statement before the European Parliament on July 23.

Until July 1, Lepassaar worked as chief of staff for Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip (Reform/ALDE). He previously served as Director for European Union Affairs at the Government Office.

ENISA coordinates and supports the cybersecurity cooperation of its member states and their Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT). The agency's powers were expanded late last month with the EU Directive on security of network and information systems (NIS Directive), and now include cybersecurity certification and the coordination of crisis management.

ENISA was first established under the name European Network and Information Security Agency in 2004. The agency is headquartered in Athens.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

cybersecurityinformation system authorityjuhan lepassaareu agency for cybersecurity


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

Opinion
13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

Business
09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:03

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

14:41

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

13:43

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

12:58

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

12:27

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

11:59

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

10:55

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

09:46

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

09:08

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

16.07

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

16.07

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

16.07

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

16.07

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

16.07

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

16.07

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: