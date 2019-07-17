Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

Estonian Juhan Lepassaar was elected from among 80 candidates to become the next executive director of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

Lepassaar earned the required two thirds of votes as early as in the first round of voting on Tuesday, spokespeople for the Information System Authority (RIA) said.

"Juhan Lepassaar is an excellent candidate for taking the helm of European cybersecurity cooperation, which was also affirmed today by strong support from member states," said Uku Särekanno, head of the RIA's Cyber Security Branch at RIA and Estonia's representative on the management board of ENISA.

Särekanno added that this appointment is great recognition for both Lepassaar as well as Estonia.

The new executive director was elected by the agency's management board, which consists of representatives of EU member states and the European Commission. The final decision regarding his appointment will be delivered after Lepassaar has made a statement before the European Parliament on July 23.

Until July 1, Lepassaar worked as chief of staff for Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip (Reform/ALDE). He previously served as Director for European Union Affairs at the Government Office.

ENISA coordinates and supports the cybersecurity cooperation of its member states and their Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT). The agency's powers were expanded late last month with the EU Directive on security of network and information systems (NIS Directive), and now include cybersecurity certification and the coordination of crisis management.

ENISA was first established under the name European Network and Information Security Agency in 2004. The agency is headquartered in Athens.

-

