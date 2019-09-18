ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
EKRE chairman calling for investigation into threats against party ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE).
Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme said during Question Time in the Riigikogu on Wednesday that EKRE, one of the two junior members of the government coalition, has contacted law enforcement authorities regarding threats made against the party on social media.

Helme said that members of the citizens' initiative "Yes to Freedom, No to Lies" ("Jah vabadusele, ei valedele," JVEV), which held a rally last weekend at Hirve Park calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), discussed at length on social media how EKRE ministers should be beaten up.

"They eventually ended up saying that what should be done instead is that a sniper is hired to just take them out," he described. "Is this incitement to hatred by those who promote tolerance? Is this a normal discussion and rhetoric?"

He noted that EKRE had filed a report with the police regarding the threats.

"Let us recall that one of our former prime ministers, too, received a threat that a horse's head would be put in his bed, which culminated in court proceedings and the person being convicted," Helme said, referring to threats made against former prime minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) in 2015. "I hope that our impartial judicial authorities will take the death threats made against members of the government as seriously as last time."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekremart helme


Opinion
Business
Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
Watch Again
