Ratas in New York for sustainable development summit

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is traveling to New York on Sunday for a three-day working visit.

From Sept. 22-24, Ratas will be in New York, where he will attend the World Economic Forum's Sustainable Development Impact Summit on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Government Office.

While in town, the prime minister will also participate in bilateral meetings within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!