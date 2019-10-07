ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Circle K to install EV chargers in service stations ({{commentsTotal}})

IONITY EV rapid chargers
IONITY EV rapid chargers Source: Circle K
Circle K Estonia is to become the first Estonian fuel seller to offer electric vehicle charging points in its service stations. The IONITY chargers make it possible to add 100 kilometers of range in up to 5 minutes. The first chargers will be installed in the company's Märjamaa and Häädemeeste service stations along the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway.

The IONITY rapid chargers sport CCS charging, while charging speeds will depend on electric vehicles.

Circle K will install IONITY chargers based on an international cooperation agreement with the company. The fuel retailer has submitted connection applications for both locations to transmission network operator Elektrilevi, with the time it will take to install the chargers dependent on the development of connections. Customers can use apps by IONITY and Circle K, already in use in Norway and Sweden, to pay for charging their vehicles.

The service stations in Märjamaa and Häädemeeste will get two 350 kW fast chargers first, with both stations to be outfitted with six super rapid 350 kW chargers that can be used simultaneously without any loss in power in 2022.

Circle K is in talks to expand its IONITY network in the future.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

electric vehiclesionity ev chargerscirckle k


