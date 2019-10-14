ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Defence Ministry to start restoring bogland in Võru County ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Keretü bog.
Keretü bog. Source: Kaitseministeerium
News

The Estonian Ministry of Defense is to start restoring the Keretü bog located within the Nursipalu training ground in southeastern Võru County next summer, the news portal of public broadcaster ERR reported.

The bog will be restored to reduce the impact training conditions has on protected species and the natural environment. The area to be restored spans some 600 hectares, making up approximately a fifth of the territory of Nursipalu training ground.

The ministry will start preparations for restoring Keretü bog this fall-winter, while restoration work will start next summer. The cost of restoring the bog is approximately 170,000 euros.

Kaupo Kohv, head of the nature protection department at state forest manager RMK, said that Keretu bog is an important habitat for the wood grouse and the common crane.

"Restoring the bog will undoubtedly help the general improvement of the state of biodiversity at Nursipalu training ground and the overlapping Keretu nature reserve," Kohv said.

Kohv added that the principle of restoring the bog is simple in general -- it is necessary to restore the former natural water regime by closing ditches and creating a dam from soil taken locally.

Maris Freudenthal, head of the environment and planning field at the Ministry of Defense, said that the project was drawn up in close cooperation with RMK experts and has been coordinated with the Environmental Board.

The drawing up of a construction project and environmental impact assessment was launched in 2016 to establish necessary training conditions, like shooting grounds, a target area and road network, at Nursipalu training ground.

The project was presented to interested parties at the Nursi village center on May 27.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

defence ministry


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:31

Raul Rebane: Heroes are made heroic by behavior, not achievements

18:03

State wants to protect resort complex of Estonian Soviet leaders

17:57

Police detain man with an explosive in Mustamäe Updated

17:24

Swedbank launches instant payments in online bank on Monday

16:49

NATO jets scrambled four times last week over Baltic airspace

16:45

Leelo Tungal received Baltic Assembly Literature Prize

16:15

Narva woman tries to smuggle 279 bras to Russia

15:29

Bank of Estonia: Pension reform to unsettle economy

14:48

Defence Ministry to start restoring bogland in Võru County

14:14

Committee wants proof Renew Europe paid for €11 Facebook adverts

13:26

Tallinn University targeted by Russian propaganda

12:55

Parents no longer have to apply for family benefits

12:18

Nordic and Baltic ministers discuss China, Brexit, Eastern partnership

11:55

IT minister Kingo replaces Huawei phone

11:33

Foreign minister to discuss Syria and Ukraine with EU

10:54

Speed skater Saskia Alusalu starts season with record-breaking time

10:26

Film studio could be built in Tartu

09:45

Centre Party receives most donations in third quarter, Isamaa least

09:03

Narva bridge renovation work starts Monday Updated

08:44

Arvo Pärt Centre visited by more than 33,000 people in first year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: