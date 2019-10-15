ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Reinsalu: European unity on Ukraine is vital

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu in Washington.
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu in Washington. Source: ERR
At the suggestion of Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the foreign ministers of the European Union met with their Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko in Luxembourg during the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

Reinsalu stressed that the unity of the European Union is vital for Ukraine, especially in light of the Normandy Four negotiations that will hopefully take place soon.

The Normandy four negotiations will include only France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine.  

"Ukraine has already made serious efforts to find a peaceful solution and it is our role to support them in every way, not increase tensions. It is crucial that Ukraine should not feel pressured to reach a quick compromise, instead, this should be felt by the real aggressor, Russia," Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

Reinsalu said the West's unilateral concessions to Russia constitute, above all, the weakening of the position of Ukraine in the peace process, and this should be avoided under all circumstances.

It is vital that the peace process allows Ukraine to make decisions about its future freely, without external pressure for quick results, he said. "The people of Ukraine have the right to make their own decisions at negotiations on issues that affect their future," he stressed.

The foreign minister said Estonia supports initiatives aimed at ending the war in the Donbas region and returning occupied areas to Ukrainian control. "Hopefully, the agreement reached at the meeting of the tripartite contact group will move Russia from symbolic steps to real action – the unconditional and complete implementation of the Minsk agreements," he added.

Urmas Reinsalu also called on the European Union states not to recognise the Russian passports issued to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and continue the consistent policy of non-recognition of the occupation of Crimea.

At the meeting, Vadym Prystaiko also gave an overview of the implementation of Ukraine's ambitious reform programme.

Editor: Helen Wright

urmas reinsalu


No comments yet.
