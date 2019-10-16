ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police officers given prize after stopping man with explosive in Mustamäe ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ija Samoilov, Jaan Jaago, Kadri Jalakas, and Sören Õunap.
Ija Samoilov, Jaan Jaago, Kadri Jalakas, and Sören Õunap. Source: Ministry of the Interior.
News

Interior Minister Mart Helme thanked police officers for their speedy reactions when they detained a man with an explosive device at Mustamäe shopping center on Monday, awarding them €1000.

"The rapid and professional action of the police prevented any escalation of danger to people in the vicinity," said Helme. "I express my gratitude and respect to the courageous policemen involved in the incident. In just a matter of minutes, the officers was able to take control, eliminate the threat, and quickly ensure the safety of the area."

Helme, by decree, awarded a bonus of one thousand euros to each of them.

Koit Allaste from the Internal Audit Office of the PPA, Ija Samoilov, Jaan Jaago, Kadri Jalakas and Sören Õunap from the Patrol Service of the West Harju Police Department of the Northern Prefecture were the officers recognized.

A 28-year-old Estonian citizen was detained on Oct. 14 at around 16:00 at the Mustamäe shopping center in the area of ​​the same name. The man's bag contained explosives. Police and rescuers fenced off the scene of the incident and people were taken to a safe place. 

The investigation is being carried out by the Internal Security Services.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

mart helmemustamäe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:07

President dismisses judge caught drunk driving

18:44

Police officers given prize after stopping man with explosive in Mustamäe

18:30

Kiik: Pension reform to be passed before Christmas

17:56

Gallery: Conservationists inspect Estonia's largest tapestry

16:53

Kingo subject to more than dozen questions at first Riigikogu Question Time

16:10

Kiik: Pharmacies should be aimed at healthcare, not business

15:46

Nearly quarter of Estonian population at risk of poverty in 2018

15:08

Müller addresses accusations of meddling in politics

14:37

British troops serving at Tapa receive threatening messages

14:04

MTA: Key to reducing agency labor tax fraud in government's hands

13:32

IMF raises Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

12:58

Minister of Defence meets Estonian troops in Iraq

12:35

Gallery: Ratas meets with incoming President of the European Council

12:10

Airbaltic not to halt flights with A220 aircraft

11:49

Nearly 1,500 additional reservists summoned for snap exercise

11:10

Reinsalu speaks with Turkish foreign minister about situation in Syria

10:51

Operail invests €50 million in freight transport in Finland

10:25

Statistics: Gender pay gap present in all areas of Estonian economy

09:57

Tallinn, Tartu transport apps can be used in Helsinki from spring

08:39

August alcohol tax inflows up 13.5 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: