Police officers given prize after stopping man with explosive in Mustamäe

Interior Minister Mart Helme thanked police officers for their speedy reactions when they detained a man with an explosive device at Mustamäe shopping center on Monday, awarding them €1000.

"The rapid and professional action of the police prevented any escalation of danger to people in the vicinity," said Helme. "I express my gratitude and respect to the courageous policemen involved in the incident. In just a matter of minutes, the officers was able to take control, eliminate the threat, and quickly ensure the safety of the area."

Helme, by decree, awarded a bonus of one thousand euros to each of them.

Koit Allaste from the Internal Audit Office of the PPA, Ija Samoilov, Jaan Jaago, Kadri Jalakas and Sören Õunap from the Patrol Service of the West Harju Police Department of the Northern Prefecture were the officers recognized.

A 28-year-old Estonian citizen was detained on Oct. 14 at around 16:00 at the Mustamäe shopping center in the area of ​​the same name. The man's bag contained explosives. Police and rescuers fenced off the scene of the incident and people were taken to a safe place.

The investigation is being carried out by the Internal Security Services.

