ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Leiger ferry at the Port of Rohuküla, linking the island of Hiumaa with the mainland.
Leiger ferry at the Port of Rohuküla, linking the island of Hiumaa with the mainland. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Changes to the ferry link timetable to Estonia's second-largest island, Hiiumaa, have been met with criticism from local businesses, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

The new timetable sees the first ferry of the day leaving the island at 5.30 a.m., an hour earlier than previously, which has both safety and economic implications, according to Anu Pielberg, manager of a haulage company which has operated from Hiiumaa for 20 years.

Quoted in local paper Hiiu Leht (link in Estonian), Pielberg said that the move would mean truck drivers would have to be up by 4.30 a.m., which she said was not safe.

The change also means that drivers will finish at 3 p.m., meaning the return trip to Tallinn cannot be made in the one day, as it could do with a 6.30 a.m. start, as well as either trucks having to be decked out with sleeping accommodation, or drivers spending the night in Tallinn, which would also push up costs.

A recent National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) analysis found an increase in volume of passengers and vehicles travelling between the island and the mainland in recent years, and the 2020 state budget unveiled in September reinstated a sixth ferry service for the off-season period.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

hiiumaahaulagehiiumaa ferry linkisland ferry links


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:58

Over 5,000 digital signatures collected supporting fur farm ban

15:22

Official letter shows minister aware of M.V.Wool risks earlier than claimed

14:56

Chinese investor convinced Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel will be successful

14:28

Ministry's inaction will lead to pharmacy crisis, reform impacts unknown Updated

14:04

Over €49 million to be spent on improving safety of busy roads

13:31

Health board traces second listeria strain to M.V.Wool fish factory

13:04

Isamaa chairman: Nothing tragic about postponing pension reform

12:28

Hiiumaa ferry timetable change will harm local business, says one firm

11:31

EKRE has several candidates for Kingo replacement

10:53

Tänak should clinch WRC title in Catalunya, says Toyota team boss

10:15

Judges protest justice ministry court information inspection

09:23

Estonia received €500 million more from EU than it paid into budget in 2018

09:16

Estonia supports UK's request for Brexit withdrawal extension

08:39

Luik: Turkey's actions in Syria could bring more refugees to Europe

24.10

Riigikogu speaker criticizes Russia PACE voting rights restoration Updated

24.10

Court orders government to respond on MS Estonia investigation application

24.10

Estonia's first KFC restaurant opens to confusion

24.10

Swedbank: Labor cost rise puts industry in vulnerable position

24.10

US Embassy confirms B52 flew over Tallinn Wednesday

24.10

What the papers say: Tartu's free bus route, Soodoma renamed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: