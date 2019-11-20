ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Latvian minister of defense has no information about NATO plan B

Latvian Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks
Latvian Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence
Delfi news portal reported on Wednesday that Latvia has no information about the alleged plan B for collective defense if NATO fails despite Minister of the Interior Mart Helme saying both countries are cooperating on the plan.

Latvian Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks told the website: "Latvian defense representatives have not received any proposals for such a plan from any NATO member state."

Pabriks said: "The development of the three Baltic States' defense plans is an ongoing process that is currently underway, as well as the development of joint Baltic defense plans. All planning is done in cooperation with NATO."

The alliance had undergone many changes in its 70-year history which have strengthened the alliance, he said, adding: "It is too early to prepare for NATO's funeral."   

Editor: Helen Wright

natoekrelatviamart helmeartis pabriks
