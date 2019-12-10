Tallinn opens architectural competition for beachfront building at Stroomi

Tallinn is demolishing the Stroomi Beach building and is opening an architectural competition to build a new beachfront structure in its place.

Tallinn City Planning Department said the current beach building, which was built in 1996, no longer meets the needs of beach users. The new building is envisioned as a lounge, which will include a cafe and restaurant but can also host events.

"The architecture of the beach building must open up to the sea and the beach park and be outstanding," deputy mayor Andrei Novikov said describing the city's expectations for the winning design.

The best design will be selected by a jury and the deadline for the first phase of the competition is Jan. 3.

In the second phase of the competition, the five strongest participants must submit a sketch of the beach building and the public space surrounding it.

--

