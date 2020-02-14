Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit Estonia next week

Babis will arrive in Estonian Monday and will have dinner with his Estonian counterpart Jüri Ratas (Center) the same day, according to BNS.

On Tuesday, the pair will meet again at the Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government, to discuss bilateral relations, digital cooperation and EU issues, government spokespeople said Friday.

Babis will then meet with Foreign Trade and IT Minister Kaimar Karu, lay a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence victory column in Freedom Square in Tallinn, and visit the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (NATO CCDCOE) and the e-Estonia Briefing Center.

Babis is to conclude his visit to Estonia with a meeting with Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).

The visit replaces a planned trip last December, which was canceled at the last minute following a shooting at a hospital in the northeastern Czech town of Ostrava, which left eight dead, including the shooter.

Czech air force personnel were stationed at Ämari air base until last month as part of NATO's Baltic air policing duties.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!