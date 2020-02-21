ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Latvia makes smaller alcohol excise hike than first planned ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR, ERR News
Alcohol store (picture is illustrative).
Alcohol store (picture is illustrative). Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
news

Estonia's southern neighbor Latvia is to increase its alcohol excise duty from March 1, though significantly less than originally planned, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

The Saeima opted to carry out a hike of 5 percent this year, and 5 percent in 2021, on Thursday evening. Policy has reportedly been influenced by decisions made by neighboring countries, including Estonia, with opposition coming from MPs though not the finance ministry itself, ERR reports.

The alcohol sector had been opposed steady rise in prices, but Thursday's decision by Parliament is a compromise.

The legal amendments passed their two readings in a single day on Thursday, meaning excise duty on a liter of spirits increases by 38 percent

According to the previous plan, the excise duty on spirits in Latvia was expected to increase by almost 30 percent.

Deputy Chairman of the Saeima's Budget and Finance Committee Iveta Behena-Bekena told the ERR Thursday that although the parliament approved the essential principles on tax policy in 2017, the situation has changed over time. 

"We also had to do something and decide on the current situation, she said.

Estonia slashed its excise duties on wine and beers by 25 percent last summer. Critics of the previous rates, which had been successively hiked over several years, said it harmed the domestic alcohol trade and led to consumers, even from as far afield as Finland, stocking up in Latvian border towns. The move was met with some retaliatory measures by Latvia, including a temporary cut in its rate for strong liquor which reportedly runs until February 29.

Both countries are in the Eurozone.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

cross-border tradelatviaestonian-latvian relationsalcohol excise dutie
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:47

Konstantin Päts monument installed in Ida-Viru County

16:25

Gallery: Fotografiska hosts Tom of Finland exhibition

15:52

RIA: New type of financial fraud spreading in Estonia

15:27

Kaljulaid: Gratitude and acknowledgement are more important than ever

15:14

Sõnajalgs pulling wind farm development activities out of Estonia

14:51

Woman charged with foster home physical abuse of five children

14:26

Gallery: President presents 114 state awards

14:05

Population minister wants alcohol sales ban at Independence Day events

13:42

Online Livonian lesson marks International Mother Language Day

13:26

City of Põlva declares war on county's coat of arms

13:02

Sculptures dressed in hats and scarves for anniversary of republic

12:51

Scientists testing early potatoes in Jõgeva

12:36

Huawei lobbyist attends parliament's Huawei threat briefing

12:04

Politicians and PR managers trying to lay down lobbying rules

11:36

Rainer Vakra elected Tallinn city council Social Democrats' leader

11:27

Simson: EU Green Deal's impact analysis ready for next summer

11:07

Latvia makes smaller alcohol excise hike than first planned

10:44

Jüri Ratas stands with picketing Estonian farmers in Brussels

10:29

Jaak Aab in Kohtla-Järve: there won't be quick end to oil shale industry

10:02

Party ratings: Center Party losing support among Russian speaking voters

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: