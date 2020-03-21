Estonia permits cross-border travel to and from Latvia for work purposes

Estonian and Latvian citizens and residents can cross the border between each country for work purposes regardless of where they live, ERR's online news in Estonian reports, following a measure introduced by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), who has executive power in the current emergency situation sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, exceptions to the 14-day quarantine imposed on anyone entering Estonia following the imposition of border controls by the Estonian government earlier this week, had only been imposed in municipalities in Estonia which bordered with Latvian territory, such as in Valga. Now the exemption applies nationwide across both countries regardless of place of residence.

Only those who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus are barred from crossing the border

The quarantine requirement remains in place for all those entering Estonia for any other purpose than work. Entry to Estonia is also restricted to citizens, residents or those with a resident's permit (either permanent or temporary) and the family members of either group.

Finland has opted not to permit repeated cross-border travel in the case of the tens of thousands of Estonian citizens with residency permits in Finland but who are ordinarily resident in Estonia. Such individuals must make a choice which side of the Gulf of Finland they wish to remain on before midnight Sunday, when Finnish authorities impose the new regime.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!