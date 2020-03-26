ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), who is overall manager of the government's emergency situation imposed in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, has issued an order forbidding those diagnosed with coronavirus, and those cohabiting or residing with a diagnosed individual, from leaving home, until recovery.

Regulations had been in place requiring those confirmed with the virus, those living with them, and even those who had come into contact with a confirmed case, to self-quarantine for 14 days. The new order tightens up that stricture, however, and comes into effect immediately, for those infected with the virus, and on Saturday for those living with individuals who exhibit symptoms or are confirmed cases, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The government office said that the restrictions on freedom of movement are essential for protecting health and upholding the overriding public interest in countering the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

An infected individual may only leave their home or the place they are staying at when directed to by a healthcare professional or the police, or in the event of an emergency endangering their life or health.

Family member of the sick person or person permanently residing in the same place of residence as the sick person.

A family member of an individual with the virus who exhibits no symptoms of coronavirus may only leave their place of residence in the following cases:

  • In the performance of their duties, e.g. if they are a healthcare professional or provide other public services or emergency services;
  • The purchase of essential supplies for daily living, provided they are procured in the vicinity of the place of residence or stay and are not otherwise available.

The family member exhibiting no symptoms of coronavirus must keep with them their ID document, closely monitor their health and follow the "2+2" rule – no more than two people should congregate in a public place and people must maintain a distance of at least 2 meters from others.

The family member exhibiting no symptoms of coronavirus must keep with them their ID document, closely monitor their health and follow the "2+2" rule – no more than two people should congregate in a public place and people must maintain a distance of at least 2 meters from others.

Those exhibiting no symptoms of coronavirus and not living with a person exhibiting symptoms or who is a confirmed case may leave their residence, also maintaining the 2+2 rule.

Local government assistance mandatory

Under the prime minister's edict, a local authority must arrange for assistance to be provided to its residents who have no way of getting everyday essentials, due to the coronavirus.

Police supervision

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will enforce the requirements and will exchange data with the Health Board for this person. Anyone failing to comply with the order will be issued a precept which, if not adhered to, will be followed by a fine of up to €2,000.

Entry into force of the order

Those suffering from the coronavirus must remain in strict home isolation from today, Thursday, March 26. The stricter regime including the restraints on those living with coronavirus cases come into force on Saturday, March 28, and will remain in force until further notice. The regulations will be reevaluated at least every two weeks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratascoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:42

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

18:58

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

18:47

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

18:35

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

18:10

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

17:44

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

17:23

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

16:55

SEB: Customer behavior shows people taking isolation seriously

16:34

Sportland closes stores early after Wednesday sale faux pas draws crowds

16:12

Government urging MPs to work fast regarding supplementary budget

15:52

Government: If new measures not followed, there will be full quarantine

15:09

Intercity bus routes could become state-run during emergency situation

14:49

Kiik: Hospitals have sufficient supply of breathing apparatuses

14:27

Employers demand foreign labor be allowed into Estonia

14:06

Estonian NT footballer contract terminated because of coronavirus

13:42

Health Insurance Fund to pay for NIPT testing for pregnant women

13:19

Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

12:52

Eesti Energia not yet planning redundancies

12:29

Vet board stops scheduled inspections during emergency situation

12:03

Tallink keeping Estonia-Finland ferry freight links busy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: