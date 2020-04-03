Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair tests coronavirus-positive

Chair of the city government in the eastern Estonian town of Kohtla-Järve Riina Ivanova was one of those who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Thursday. Some 20 city government employees are now in two-week quarantine, after coming into contact with Ivanova in their council activities.

Ivanova said she was feeling unwell from Tuesday and, on a doctor's recommendation, was tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, which turned out to be positive, according to regional daily Põhjarannik (link in Estonian).

According to the city's mayor, Ljudmila Jantšenko, the decision was then made to completely close the city government building until April 17, with all issues being resolved only over the phone or online.

"We called on a company which will start disinfecting all city government premises on Friday," she said, adding that all twenty city government employees who came into contact with Ivanova, as well as their family members, must remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Ida-Viru County itself, where Kohtla-Järve is located, is one of the least affected counties in the coronavirus pandemic so far, with 31 confirmed cases and an incidence of 2.28 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, according to Health Board (Terviseamet) data. This compares with 4.78 per 10,000 in Harju County, including Tallinn (286 cases) and 95.45 per 10,000 on Saaremaa, the most heavily affected region (316 cases).

