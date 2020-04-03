ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair tests coronavirus-positive ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Riina Ivanova (center, hand raised, grey dress) at a Kohtla-Järve city government session.
Riina Ivanova (center, hand raised, grey dress) at a Kohtla-Järve city government session. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Chair of the city government in the eastern Estonian town of Kohtla-Järve Riina Ivanova was one of those who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Thursday. Some 20 city government employees are now in two-week quarantine, after coming into contact with Ivanova in their council activities.

Ivanova said she was feeling unwell from Tuesday and, on a doctor's recommendation, was tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, which turned out to be positive, according to regional daily Põhjarannik (link in Estonian).

According to the city's mayor, Ljudmila Jantšenko, the decision was then made to completely close the city government building until April 17, with all issues being resolved only over the phone or online.

"We called on a company which will start disinfecting all city government premises on Friday," she said, adding that all twenty city government employees who came into contact with Ivanova, as well as their family members, must remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

Ida-Viru County itself, where Kohtla-Järve is located, is one of the least affected counties in the coronavirus pandemic so far, with 31 confirmed cases and an incidence of 2.28 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, according to Health Board (Terviseamet) data. This compares with 4.78 per 10,000 in Harju County, including Tallinn (286 cases) and 95.45 per 10,000 on Saaremaa, the most heavily affected region (316 cases).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ida-viru countykohtla-järvecoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency measuresriina ivanova
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:06

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

16:44

Hundrds of sports coaches get no state support after coronavirus job losses

16:23

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

16:03

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

15:46

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

15:16

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

14:57

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

14:39

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

14:14

Did you write it correctly? The text for this year's e-dictation exercise

14:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases to reach peak by end of next week

13:58

ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest

13:42

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity

13:22

This year's Spring Storm military exercise scaled down

12:54

New four-lane road section of Tartu highway opened to traffic in August

12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair tests coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: