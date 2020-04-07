Five Narva care home residents re-test negative for coronavirus

Residents of a Narva care home can breathe a sigh of relief after five people who tested positive for coronavirus last week were diagnosed as negative after repeat testing.

Marje Muusikus, Head of the Eastern Region Department of the Health Board, confirmed the news to ERR.

The care home has 129 residents and 69 employees, two of whom were also found to have a coronavirus and are now quarantining at home until 16 April. They have not been retested.

"The decision whether to send them for re-examination or not will be made by their family doctor," said Muusikus.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!