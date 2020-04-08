ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Marje Muusikus.
Marje Muusikus. Source: ERR
News

Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have increased in Ida-Viru County in the last week and the Health Board said on Monday the disease is spreading through close contact.

Marje Muusikus, head of the Eastern Regional Department of the Health Board, said there has been a recent increase in the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in care homes in Estonia's most eastern county.

Muusikus told ETV's "Ringvaates" that since the virus arrived in Ida-Viru County a little later than the rest of Estonia, it can be assumed that at some point the number of infected people will start to increase faster.

She added the number of infected people has risen sharply in nursing homes.

Muusikus said that look at the data shows cases are coming from close contact between people, so it is spreading from person-to-person, rather than isolated cases.

"At the moment, we can see that in the last two days there have been more positive diagnosis from close contacts. There have been no new cases," said Muusikus.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, four new cases were reported in the county. On Tuesday, the Health Board reported a 92-year-old man had died from the disease after being treated at the county's hospital.

Note on the statistics:

Ida-Viru, Pärnu, Tartu and Võru counties have a similar number of cases, between 60 and 75, so they are shown together on the graph below. From this you can see the recent increase in cases in Ida-Viru Country (green line).

Tallinn and Harju counties each have close to, or more than, 400 cases, so they have been left off the graph but are displayed below. Other counties are all reporting a handful of cases.  

More data can be viewed here and the Health Board's latest information is here.  

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardida-viru countycoronaviruscovid-19marje muusikus
