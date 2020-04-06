ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Workers at Esfil Tehno in Sillamäe.
Workers at Esfil Tehno in Sillamäe. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Esfil Tehno, manufacturer of protective masks based in the northeastern Estonian city of Sillamäe, is hiring workers and intends to switch to two shifts per day soon, Postimees said.

Working 16 hours of day instead of eight would allow the company to double its output from the present 10,000 respirator masks per day.

CEO Araik Karapetjan said the company is planning to hire 60 workers in addition to the 101 that were already on their payroll on Friday. He said that while, theoretically, it would be possible to start working in three shifts and manufacture protective masks 24 hours a day, that would not be sensible.

"Just like people, equipment also needs rest. If we kept our machinery running 24 hours a day, it would start to break down soon," Karapetjan said.

All workers of Esfil are from Ida-Viru County, mostly Sillamäe, but also Narva and Jõhvi.

A protective mask made at Esfil Tehno in Sillamäe. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

The CEO said they are hiring mostly women due to women's greater aptitude at such work. The company hires also workers without relevant skills, saying that after a week of training also unskilled workers can start producing quality output. 

It is mandatory for workers at Esfil to wear masks when at work to prevent the spread of infection. The masks worn by the workers have been manufactured at Esfil. 

"Our biggest risk is that someone of our workers will fall ill. God grant that this will not happen, it would be a big problem. We are doing everything on our part for workers to stay well and for us not to have to quarantine anybody," Karapetjan said.

The company has not introduced strict controls on workers, such as measuring their body temperature before a shift, but has explained to workers that in case of symptoms they should not come to work in order to not put others at risk.

Demand for masks and other personal protective equipment has increased after the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

sillamäecoronavirusesfil tehno
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:16

Health Board: Coronavirus spread, emergency situation length unpredictable

14:55

COVID-19 testing to include people without symptoms to get better overview

14:37

Sillamäe mask manufacturer hires new staff, increases production

14:12

Unemployment Insurance Fund accepting employer wage support applications

14:06

Rural Affairs Committee supports extending work permits of foreign workers

13:51

Pevkur: Auxiliary police officers need to go through required training

13:36

Gallery: Large shipment of protective equipment arrived in Estonia

13:31

Teachers: Changes in education law must only apply during emergency

13:11

Timeline: How Saaremaa became the epicenter of Estonia's COVID-19 outbreak

12:49

Stockman Tallinn not affected by 'corporate restructuring'

12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

11:24

Coronavirus supplementary budget faces first Riigikogu reading Monday

11:04

Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

10:52

No regrets for emergency medical chief: It's an interesting job

10:39

Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

10:22

Passenger ferries still running to Finland despite planned entry bar

10:04

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online

09:48

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: