ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
COVID ward at Narva Hospital.
COVID ward at Narva Hospital. Source: ERR
News

Following renovations, Narva Hospital has reopened its emergency room, which is also equipped to accept coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

The project was completed in cooperation with Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), during which time the coronavirus outbreak in Estonia had not been foreseen. As a result of the outbreak, the renovated rooms had to be partitioned off so that the hospital could accept patients infected with the virus if necessary, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

No coronavirus-infected patients have yet arrived, but Narva Hospital is prepared to accept them.

"We have to get used to that which is connected to the pathology of COVID, but the staff is trained for this to ensure that the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is clear and that working in this new situation is familiar," Narva Hospital board member Olev Silland said.

"The department is complete, but now we have converted it inside to separate out a hazard zone for patients with or suspected of having COVID from a green zone for patients we are used to treating," Silland added.

The renovation of Narva Hospital's Emergency Medicine Department cost over €2 million, half of the funding for which was allocated by the state.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

healthcarenarvanarva hospitalhospitalscoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:57

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

13:31

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

12:52

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

12:36

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

12:01

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

11:37

State has paid wage compensation for 3,900 Estonian companies

11:06

Russian youth engagement, migration, china flagged in KAPO's 2019 yearbook

10:54

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

10:10

Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

09:35

Bank of Estonia: Taking a loan to support the economy is sensible

08:56

59,000 amateurs sang in choirs and danced in folk groups in 2019

08:34

Supplementary budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

13.04

Hospitalization of stroke patients down by one-third over past month

13.04

EKI: Digital development reduced impact of emergency situation measures

13.04

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

13.04

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

13.04

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

13.04

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

13.04

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

13.04

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: