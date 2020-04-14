Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

Following renovations, Narva Hospital has reopened its emergency room, which is also equipped to accept coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

The project was completed in cooperation with Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), during which time the coronavirus outbreak in Estonia had not been foreseen. As a result of the outbreak, the renovated rooms had to be partitioned off so that the hospital could accept patients infected with the virus if necessary, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

No coronavirus-infected patients have yet arrived, but Narva Hospital is prepared to accept them.

"We have to get used to that which is connected to the pathology of COVID, but the staff is trained for this to ensure that the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is clear and that working in this new situation is familiar," Narva Hospital board member Olev Silland said.

"The department is complete, but now we have converted it inside to separate out a hazard zone for patients with or suspected of having COVID from a green zone for patients we are used to treating," Silland added.

The renovation of Narva Hospital's Emergency Medicine Department cost over €2 million, half of the funding for which was allocated by the state.

