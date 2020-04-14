ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Face masks.
Face masks. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

As of Tuesday morning, 31 people have died in Estonia due to the coronavirus with three deaths occurring in the last 24 hours. Total cases of coronavirus in the country now stand at 1,373.

A 90-year-old man being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital, a 90-year-old man at Kuressaare Hospital and a 73-year-old woman who was treated at Pärnu Hospital died last night, the Health Board said.

 During the last 24 hours, a total of 1,513 COVID-19 virus tests were analyzed, of which 3 percent or 45 samples tested positive.

On the morning of April 14, 146 people are being treated in hospital, 11 of whom are using ventilators. 115 people have been discharged from hospitals.

To date, a total of 32,263 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,373 or 4.3 percent have been positive.

The majority of positive tests recorded in the last day were from Harju County (19) and Pärnu County (11), Saare County (6), Ida-Viru County (3) and Tartu County (2). In Raplamaa, Põlva County, Viljandi County and Võru County, one new diagnosis was reported in each county.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:57

Pärnu mayor requests €12 million for new bridge from state budget

13:31

Internal Security Service director: I wouldn't worry about May 9

12:52

Narva Hospital reopens renovated emergency room

12:36

Survey: People perceiving coronavirus as clear threat

12:01

Kuressaare Hospital COVID-19 patients to be transferred to mainland

11:37

State has paid wage compensation for 3,900 Estonian companies

11:06

Russian youth engagement, migration, china flagged in KAPO's 2019 yearbook

10:54

Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

10:10

Hundreds of hectares of forests cut down due to bark beetle

09:35

Bank of Estonia: Taking a loan to support the economy is sensible

08:56

59,000 amateurs sang in choirs and danced in folk groups in 2019

08:34

Supplementary budget passes second reading in the Riigikogu

13.04

Hospitalization of stroke patients down by one-third over past month

13.04

EKI: Digital development reduced impact of emergency situation measures

13.04

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

13.04

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

13.04

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

13.04

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

13.04

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

13.04

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: