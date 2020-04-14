Health Board: Deaths from coronavirus rise to 31

As of Tuesday morning, 31 people have died in Estonia due to the coronavirus with three deaths occurring in the last 24 hours. Total cases of coronavirus in the country now stand at 1,373.

A 90-year-old man being treated at West Tallinn Central Hospital, a 90-year-old man at Kuressaare Hospital and a 73-year-old woman who was treated at Pärnu Hospital died last night, the Health Board said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 1,513 COVID-19 virus tests were analyzed, of which 3 percent or 45 samples tested positive.

On the morning of April 14, 146 people are being treated in hospital, 11 of whom are using ventilators. 115 people have been discharged from hospitals.

To date, a total of 32,263 tests have been performed in Estonia, of which 1,373 or 4.3 percent have been positive.

The majority of positive tests recorded in the last day were from Harju County (19) and Pärnu County (11), Saare County (6), Ida-Viru County (3) and Tartu County (2). In Raplamaa, Põlva County, Viljandi County and Võru County, one new diagnosis was reported in each county.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!