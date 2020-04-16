ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tuulikki Bartosik chosen among 10 music recommendations of Songlines

ERR
Tuulikki Bartosik.
Tuulikki Bartosik. Source: Krõõt Tarkmeel
Estonian accordionist Tuulikki Bartosik is among the ten music selections of the international music magazine Songlines in the April issue with her album "Torm veeklaasis" which was released in last autumn. The album has been released in most European countries.

"I am very positively surprised that the vibrations of Võru County forests mean that much to world-class musicians. Because it is my original music album, I am even happier to be named. I hope that during this difficult time, people get warmth and support from my mediative music," Bartosik said.

She added that she is planning to continue with introducing her album. "If it wasn't for the emergency situation, I would be touring with 35 concerts in Germany during April and May and in June, I would be in Japan with a new project," Bartosik said.

The album "Torm veeklaasis" was relased on November of 2019

Editor: Roberta Vaino

