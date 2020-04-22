Tallinn shopping malls welcome ministry's plan for reopening

Shopping malls in Tallinn welcome economic affairs minister Taavi Aas's plan to reopen malls in the first half of May.

Chairman of the Executive Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group Raul Puusepp told ERR that the minister's plan is reasonable in his view. "If this [reopening of shopping malls] is put off further and further into the future, the worse and more painful it becomes for all parties," Puusepp said.

Speaking at a government press conference on Wednesday, Aas said that the government has an emergency situation exit roadmap more-or-less ready, with reopening the centers one of the components. Aas said that guidelines for shopping centers would be issued and the move was dependent on the public adhering to other emergency regulations still in place, as well as mall owners ensuring adequate disinfectant measures were pursued, adding that discounts would only be permissible for online versions of stores.

Puusepp believes that the minister had in mind banning agressive discount drives and promotions, avoiding which he himself considers reasonable. However, online campaigns are unjustified as carrying them out is complicated, Puusepp said.

Ülemiste shopping center chief Guido Pärnits told ERR that he is fully in favour of opening malls in the first half of May, adding that it is important to distinguish promotions from discounts. "Promotions will crowd people together. Stores offer discounts from time to time, those are not the driving force for people," he said.

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications spokesperson Rasmus Ruuda told ERR's online news in Estonian that the ministry has in mind banning major sales promotions. This means that promotional campaigns should be undertaken online, he added.

--

