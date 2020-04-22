ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Minister: Shopping malls may reopen in first half of May ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Economic affairs minister Taavi Aas (Center).
Economic affairs minister Taavi Aas (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Shopping malls in Tallinn might reopen in the first half of May, economic affairs minister Taavi Aas said Wednesday. Malls have been closed since March 28, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though supermarkets, pharmacies, bank offices and mobile phone stores therein remained open to the public.

Speaking at a government press conference, Aas said that the government has an emergency situation exit roadmap more-or-less ready, with reopening the centers one of the components.

The emergency situation was declared on March 12.

Aas said that guidelines for shopping centers would be issued and the move was dependent on the public adhering to other emergency regulations still in place, as well as mall owners ensuring adequate disinfectant measures were pursued.

Aas also added that discounts would only be permissible for online versions of stores, not bricks-and-mortar stores inside malls. This was probably done following a discount drive issued by Sportland, a sporting goods store seen in many malls in Estonia, on the eve of the mall closures. The promotion led to large numbers of customers descending upon Sportland outlets, making sticking to emergency situation rules such as the 2+2 requirement virtually impossible.

Sportland closed its stores a day earlier than the mall deadline following a backlash; the company said it had simply made a mistake.

One exception to the proposed change is Saaremaa, by far the worst hit region in Estonia in the pandemic so far, whose shopping malls will not reopen, Aas said.

"Saaremaa is undoubtedly a completely separate case; all restrictions and their changes in Saaremaa are viewed completely differently there," said the minister.

Aas also said that before taking mitigation measures in general, the total number of coronavirus cases, the number of cases among people over the age of 50 and the numbers hospitalized will be reviewed.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

taavi aasshopping malls in estoniacoronaviruscoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency situationminister of economic affairs and communications
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:42

Tallinn shopping malls welcome ministry's plan for reopening

16:31

Two fraud schemes try to take advantage of EUIF wage compensation program

15:56

ERR opens new Jupiter streaming platform

15:27

Major summer events in Tallinn canceled or postponed

15:02

Prime Minister: Coronavirus exit strategy with cabinet early next week

14:13

State not planning on paying rent support to shops

13:44

Minister: Shopping malls may reopen in first half of May

13:12

Reinsalu: Russia using coronavirus as cover for Ukraine destabilization

12:48

Mayor: Growing number of infections in Tallinn sign of danger

12:23

Skeleton Technologies joins pan-European energy harvesting project

12:05

German journalist: Alaver key figure in doping network

11:51

Tallinn mayor: Schools to remain closed to academic year-end

11:27

Health Board: Seven new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 44

11:19

Coronavirus hasn't decreased interest in Estonia among foreign students

10:48

Bonfires to be lit across Estonia to mark St. George's Night

10:28

Neugrund offshore windfarm standoff turns ten years old

09:57

Traffic accidents have decreased by a quarter during emergency situation

09:37

Open air sports facilities will hopefully be opened at beginning of May

09:17

Estonian airline Nordica requests €20 million in state aid

08:44

Estonian PPE equipment arrives in Spain

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: