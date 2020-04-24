ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Veterans' Day marked with Tapa ceremony ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Veterans' day ceremony at Tapa on Thursday.
Open gallery
15 photos
Photo: Veterans' day ceremony at Tapa on Thursday. Author: EDF
News

Thursday saw Veterans' Day in Estonia marked in a more low-key way than usual due to the pandemic, with the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commemorating the fallen at its Tapa base.

The ceremony centered on a statue taken from Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, and was also marked by members of First Fusiliers of the British Army, an armored infantry battalion who form the kernel of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup at present.

Around 80 EDF members including flag bearers from 1st Infantry Brigade, under whose command the eFP falls, took part, with Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa), commander of the EDF Maj. Gen. Martin Herem, and commander of the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) Riho Ühtegi present, along with other dignitaries.

Veterans of the EDF and Defense League together number upwards of 3,000 and have served in theaters including the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Mali and Lebanon, since the mid-1990s.

The memorial, opened by then-president Toomas Hendrik Ilves in 2010, stood at Camp Bastion until 2013 when the memorial plate with the names of nine fallen was taken to Estonia, followed by the monument itself late last year.

First Fusiliers: Extremely proud to celebrate Veterans' Day

First Fusiliers noted the event too.

"We are extremely proud to celebrate Veterans' Day in Estonia today," the unit posted on the eFP social media page.

"Truly an honor to join in commemorations alongside our partners in the EDF. We wear our blue Hepatica (Sinilill) with pride. 'Let us salute!'," the post, which also included a video greeting from the battalion's commanding officer, continued.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natotapaedfdefense leagueveterans' dayfirst fusiliers
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:27

Tallinn to extend tramway to Old City Harbour

13:01

Public not buying protective masks due to high prices

12:41

Food couriers expand delivery areas during pandemic crisis

12:27

New business building to be built on Reidi roadside

12:16

Coronavirus: 16 new cases, one death, number of patients in hospital falls

11:57

National Heritage Board farmhouse restoration grants winners announced

11:39

Health Board sends expired protective masks to pharmacists in Haapsalu

11:14

Ratas: European economy must be relaunched decisively after crisis

10:53

EDF conscript tests COVID-19-positive

10:34

Gallery: Veterans' Day marked with Tapa ceremony

10:14

Ossinovski: Government's emergency committee has too much power

09:47

Justice chancellor: There are no legal grounds for extending restrictions

09:23

French NATO force traverses Europe to Estonia amid coronavirus challenges

08:46

Financial authority: Wide variety in lenders' coronavirus client care

08:22

Postimees rejects private media state aid, citing independence concerns

07:49

Tartu intersection records most accidents in Estonia for third year running

23.04

First ever drone flight carrying coronavirus patient sample in Estonia

23.04

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing rescue official

23.04

Ilmar Raag: Human life in a crisis of values

23.04

Tartu University Hospital to gradually resume scheduled treatment

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: