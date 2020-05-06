ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

€28.5 million earmarked for renovating apartment buildings ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Apartment building
Apartment building Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

€28.5 million from the European Union's performance reserve will be earmarked this year for supporting apartment building renovations. The amount of support has increased compared with last year and the application process has changed accordingly.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the support for apartment building renovations grew by €11 million compared with the previous year, providing support to some 80 apartment buildings.
While beneficiaries were previously picked on a first-come, first-served basis, the applicants will this year be ranked according to energy savings expected following renovation - the larger the difference between the building's present and projected energy consumption, the higher the applicant's position on the list.

The other change sees applicants grouped by region with the funding amount based on the number of apartment ownerships and the value of real estate in the region, which means that regions with a higher number of apartment ownerships and lower market value will receive more support.

The regions are as follows: North Estonia (Harju County and Tallinn), West Estonia (Hiiu, Lääne, Pärnu and Saare counties), Central Estonia (Järva, Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties), Northeast Estonia (Ida-Viru County), and South Estonia (Jõgeva, Põlva, Valga, Viljandi, Võru and Tartu counties, including the city of Tartu).

A third of the buildings that have received support are located in Tallinn, another third in Harju and Tartu counties and in the city of Tartu. "In accordance with Estonia's regional development goals, measures facilitating development should be targeted outside large hubs, which allows apartment associations in rural areas compete with those in cities from a more equal position," Deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications for construction Jüri Rass said.

A total of 391 apartment buildings have received a total of €119.5 million from the European Union Cohesion Fund through Kredex since 2015. The renovation of 116 apartment buildings was completed last year.

The new application round will open on June 11.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:36

Estonian Open Air Museum sees plenty of visitors during opening weekend

15:13

Decision on Tallink €150 state loan put back to next week

14:47

Ratas: Helme doesn't want to change coalition agreement over Rail Baltic

14:14

Municipality home delivering traditional baby shower during pandemic

14:07

Coop stores offering free delivery service to establish e-shopping habits

13:42

Institute of Memory unveils full version of Communist Crimes portal

13:03

Baltic states to reopen internal borders on May 15

12:55

Spring exhibition of Lääne-Viru artists opened outdoors

12:37

Bank of Estonia chief: German court's ECB decision remarkable

12:27

€28.5 million earmarked for renovating apartment buildings

12:03

Common Entrance Examinations to take place on May 19

11:58

Driving lessons, tests resuming this week

11:53

Only two new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:39

Buffers built up previously will help banks cope with larger loan losses

11:31

Mayor: Tallinn playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities to open next week

11:21

Food pack producer sees record turnover during crisis

11:03

Feature: Tallinn cafes face challenging times during emergency situation

10:42

Ministry of Justice proposes much higher fines for financial violations

10:25

Shipping companies expect clearer instructions from Finland

10:05

Universities having to adjust in order to accept international students

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: