€28.5 million earmarked for renovating apartment buildings

€28.5 million from the European Union's performance reserve will be earmarked this year for supporting apartment building renovations. The amount of support has increased compared with last year and the application process has changed accordingly.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the support for apartment building renovations grew by €11 million compared with the previous year, providing support to some 80 apartment buildings.

While beneficiaries were previously picked on a first-come, first-served basis, the applicants will this year be ranked according to energy savings expected following renovation - the larger the difference between the building's present and projected energy consumption, the higher the applicant's position on the list.

The other change sees applicants grouped by region with the funding amount based on the number of apartment ownerships and the value of real estate in the region, which means that regions with a higher number of apartment ownerships and lower market value will receive more support.

The regions are as follows: North Estonia (Harju County and Tallinn), West Estonia (Hiiu, Lääne, Pärnu and Saare counties), Central Estonia (Järva, Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties), Northeast Estonia (Ida-Viru County), and South Estonia (Jõgeva, Põlva, Valga, Viljandi, Võru and Tartu counties, including the city of Tartu).

A third of the buildings that have received support are located in Tallinn, another third in Harju and Tartu counties and in the city of Tartu. "In accordance with Estonia's regional development goals, measures facilitating development should be targeted outside large hubs, which allows apartment associations in rural areas compete with those in cities from a more equal position," Deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications for construction Jüri Rass said.

A total of 391 apartment buildings have received a total of €119.5 million from the European Union Cohesion Fund through Kredex since 2015. The renovation of 116 apartment buildings was completed last year.

The new application round will open on June 11.

