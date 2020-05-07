ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn Zoo to reopen in phases ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallinn Zoo
Tallinn Zoo Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn Zoo is set to be reopened in phases in order to guarantee the health of both animals and people, director Tiit Maran told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

As a first step, people can visit the zoo as if going for a walk around the park. If everything goes well, indoor facilities and stores will gradually be opened and regular events will start taking place.

"As much as there is scientific knowledge, it is known that apes, cats and mustelids, small carnivorous mammals, can be infected. We have to be prepared so we wouldn't cause more harm than good," Maran said.

Maran emphazised that there is a possibility of an animal transmitting the disease to a human. "Again, there is no research, but there's no point risking," he added.

Maran said that there is no reason for visitors to be afraid of zoo animals. "One thing that people fear - without justification - is that they can be infected by bats or pangolins. First of all, these animals aren't in zoos and there is practically zero chance of them directly transmitting the disease to people," Maran said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tallinn zootiit maran
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:24

Improved hygiene reducing spread of infectious diseases in Estonia

11:11

Tallinn Zoo to reopen in phases

10:59

One person dies from coronavirus-related causes, seven new cases

10:57

Interior ministry: Aliens Act amend aimed at protecting Estonian residents

10:32

Foreign minister: Finland probably won´t further relax travel restrictions

10:12

Former central bank chief: Coronavirus crisis will not change much

09:52

Slovenian president's message in Estonian: We will win this battle together

09:31

Statistics: Tourism stays in Estonia fall by over 60 percent in March

08:54

Baltic Presidents: Misrepresenting World War Two effort to undermine Europe

08:21

Health Board emergency medicine chief: Second COVID-19 wave may be tsunami

07:41

Party ratings: EKRE support reaches peak for 2020 so far

06.05

Riigikogu rejects SDE draft on support for media

06.05

Reinsalu: Estonia can help other countries with digitalization projects

06.05

Police and Tallinn are ready for May 9

06.05

Gallery: Readers respond to call for wildlife photos of birds

06.05

Finance minister: I see no need for a second supplementary budget

06.05

City of Tallinn planning to borrow up to €140 million in 2020

06.05

Latvian president: Poland, Finland could join Baltic free movement area

06.05

Amendments to Traffic Act favor electric scooters rather than restrict use

06.05

Kõlvart on Tallinn: Will see this month what institutions we merge, close

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: