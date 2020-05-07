Tallinn Zoo to reopen in phases

Tallinn Zoo is set to be reopened in phases in order to guarantee the health of both animals and people, director Tiit Maran told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

As a first step, people can visit the zoo as if going for a walk around the park. If everything goes well, indoor facilities and stores will gradually be opened and regular events will start taking place.

"As much as there is scientific knowledge, it is known that apes, cats and mustelids, small carnivorous mammals, can be infected. We have to be prepared so we wouldn't cause more harm than good," Maran said.

Maran emphazised that there is a possibility of an animal transmitting the disease to a human. "Again, there is no research, but there's no point risking," he added.

Maran said that there is no reason for visitors to be afraid of zoo animals. "One thing that people fear - without justification - is that they can be infected by bats or pangolins. First of all, these animals aren't in zoos and there is practically zero chance of them directly transmitting the disease to people," Maran said.



