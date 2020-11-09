NATO Baltic jets scrambled twice to escort Russian military aircraft

Last week NATO Baltic Air Policing jets were scrambled twice to escort military aircraft from the Russian Federation flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea region, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense said.

On November 2, NATO air policing fighter aircraft intercepted one Antonov An-26 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia without a pre-filed flight plan, with its onboard transponder on, maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control center.

On November 6, fighter aircraft conducting the NATO Air Policing Mission in the Baltic states intercepted one Antonov An-26 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia, according to a pre-filed flight plan, its onboard transponder was off, the crew maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control center.

The previous week (October 26 - November 1) the NATO Air Policing Mission was not called on to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The NATO Air Policing Mission has two bases at Ämari in Estonia and Šiauliai in Lithuania.

