Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge to be completed by August

The building of the bridge connecting Terminals A and D at Tallinn's Old City Harbor is underway and will be completed by August.

When completed the bridge will be able to open to allow boats to pass through. The construction and maintenance of the bridge will costs €4.22 million, plus VAT.

The construction of the bridge has been delayed due to a lawsuit, but Peeter Nõgu, head of the infrastructure division of the Port of Tallinn, said the contractual completion date is currently in August 2021, but the developer hopes to have it finished sooner.

The new bridge which will be built at the Old Harbor in Tallinn. Source: Tallinna Sadam

The design for the "New Balance" bridge has been created by Witteveen + BOS and architect Robert-Jan van der Veen from the architectural firm Plein06. The bridge will be built by KMG Inseneriehituse AS.

The bridge is part of the Old Harbor development plan called "Masterplan 2030".

The "New Balance" bridge.

--

