New ticketing system installed at Pirita Monastery

A new ticketing system and payment machine have been installed at the gates of Tallinn's Pirita Monastery.

The price of a ticket, which can also be brought with a mobile phone, is €2.

Instructions are available in four languages: Estonian, Finnish, English and Russian.

The district government has also installed a security camera in the area and police will be able to monitor the live image stream.

Last July, the City of Tallinn and the Order of St. Birgitta signed a cooperation agreement agreeing on the preservation of Pirita Monastery ruins and historical cemetery.

