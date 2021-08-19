Newborns gifted socks to mark restoration of independence anniversary

Blue, black and white flags were knitted by the Tampere Tartu Society to mark the 30th anniversary of Estonian independence. Source: Tartu City Council.
Blue, black and white socks will be gifted to newborn babies at Tartu University Hospital to mark the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Estonian independence.

The socks were knitted by members of the Tampere Tartu Society during the coronavirus pandemic. They will be given to babies who are born at the hospital after August 20, Restoration of Independence Day.

With the gift, the society, led by its chairman Liisa Löyttyniemi, wishes congratulations to Estonia.

The socks were handed over to the hospital on Wednesday by the Honorary Consul of Finland in Tartu Verni Loodmaa and the director of Tampere House Sakari Neuvonen.

Editor: Helen Wright

