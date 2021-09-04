Vanemuine Theater concerts canceled after coronavirus case found

Performances of Gustav Mahler's second symphony, featuring the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra in Tartu, which were to take place in that city on Friday and in Jõhvi on Saturday, have been canceled after a coronavirus-positive case was registered within the orchestra team. A guest concert due for the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn on September 5 is also canceled, for the same reason.

Due to an individual positive test result result, the Health Board (Terviseamet) directed a significant number of musicians into self-isolation. As it was not possible to find alternate performers at such short notice, it was decided to cancel the opening concerts on September 3 at the Vanemuine Concert Hall in Tartu, on September 4 at the Jõhvi Concert Hall and on September 5 in Tallinn.

Mahler's 2nd Symphony, which was scheduled for the opening concert, will be performed at the final concerts of the season: May 13, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Vanemuine Concert Hall and May 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Estonia Concert Hall, instead.

Tickets for the Tartu opening concert are valid for the final concert of the season on May 13, 2022 or can be refunded until September 30. The opening concert in Jõhvi is canceled and concert tickets will be bought back until September 30. If desired, the Vanemuine Theater ticket office will exchange tickets for the September 5 concert for the final concert of the season in Tallinn on May 14, 2022, or replace the Vanemuine concert with a gift voucher, or issue a refund.

