HBO Max to be available in Estonia in 2022

Culture
"Dune". Source: Warner Bros / Chia Bella James
Culture

On demand streaming platform HBO Max has announced it will expand to seven countries in 2022, including Estonia.

The service in Europe will get Warner Media theatrical releases 45-days after their theatrical launch, general manager for HBO Max EMEA Christina Sulebakk said at a launch event on Tuesday, Variety reported.

During the event, teasers and clips were shared for several key upcoming HBO Max titles including "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," a brief excerpt from the upcoming third season of "Succession" and a cheeky diner scene from "Suicide Squad" spinoff "Peacemaker." Sarah Jessica Parker also showed up and announced that the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That…" will be launching this December.

It is still unknown when and on what conditions the streaming platform will be available in Estonia, but prices for Finnish customers were revealed - the monthly price is around €9, a yearlong subscription will cost some €80.

In addition to Estonia, the platform will be available in Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands in 2022. Previous European countries set to receive the WarnerMedia-owned streamer in 2022 include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

"Sex and the City". Source: outnow.ch/Warner Bros.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

20:30

€4.2 million in owed tax for 2020 still outstanding

20:05

Watchdog: Level playing field needed in Estonian-Latvian wind farm project

18:59

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

18:39

Islands' summer passenger ferry volumes almost back at pre-crisis levels

18:32

Volume of public procurements up more than €800 million last year

18:08

Vandals deface Soviet-Afghanistan war memorial

17:36

PPA detains Iraqi national who crossed border into Estonia illegally

16:39

Ultra-athlete goes off on another triathlon challenge

16:10

HBO Max to be available in Estonia in 2022

15:44

Opening dates of Lidl stores in Estonia still unknown

15:16

Epp Mäe reaches semifinals in Oslo world championships

14:49

Politicians asked to follow fair e-voting principles in local elections

14:16

Tallink Group Q3 2021 results worse than same period last year

13:45

21,600 people awaiting scheduled treatments from previous COVID-19 wave

13:18

Enefit Green IPO aims to raise €100 million

12:56

Watch again: Kallas, EU president discuss Estonian recovery plan Updated

12:53

Coronavirus infection rate rising as pace of vaccination slows

12:23

E-votes can be canceled by voting at polling stations on election day

11:50

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo narrowly loses in VTB United League

11:24

Prime minister: Reform rating drop stems from government responsibility

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: