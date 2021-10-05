HBO Max to be available in Estonia in 2022

On demand streaming platform HBO Max has announced it will expand to seven countries in 2022, including Estonia.

The service in Europe will get Warner Media theatrical releases 45-days after their theatrical launch, general manager for HBO Max EMEA Christina Sulebakk said at a launch event on Tuesday, Variety reported.

During the event, teasers and clips were shared for several key upcoming HBO Max titles including "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," a brief excerpt from the upcoming third season of "Succession" and a cheeky diner scene from "Suicide Squad" spinoff "Peacemaker." Sarah Jessica Parker also showed up and announced that the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That…" will be launching this December.

It is still unknown when and on what conditions the streaming platform will be available in Estonia, but prices for Finnish customers were revealed - the monthly price is around €9, a yearlong subscription will cost some €80.

In addition to Estonia, the platform will be available in Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands in 2022. Previous European countries set to receive the WarnerMedia-owned streamer in 2022 include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

"Sex and the City". Source: outnow.ch/Warner Bros.

